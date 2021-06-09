CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,897 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.79% of CoreSite Realty worth $92,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 62.1% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 41.4% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 232.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

COR stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.08. 2,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.93. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 92.66%.

COR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

In related news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,918 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $345,316.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 47,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,423.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,524 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $885,875.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,162,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,826 shares of company stock worth $3,053,261 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

