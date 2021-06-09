M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 6,922 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $59,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Truist upped their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.48.

MA stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $366.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,947. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $363.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $371.91.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

