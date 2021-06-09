Swerve (SWRV) Price Hits $0.96 on Top Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, Swerve has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Swerve has a market cap of $12.30 million and $4.66 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002641 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00068111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00025582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.98 or 0.00917049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,299.94 or 0.09061171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00049765 BTC.

About Swerve

SWRV is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 14,753,710 coins and its circulating supply is 12,789,504 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

