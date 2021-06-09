Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.33 million.

Several research firms recently commented on III. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Noble Financial increased their price objective on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Information Services Group stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,902. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.66 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.63. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.32.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

