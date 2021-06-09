stETH (Lido) Market Cap Hits $1.20 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $50,788.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $2,572.29 or 0.07063126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00061782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00228725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00212949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $459.31 or 0.01261198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,536.41 or 1.00323684 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 465,576 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

