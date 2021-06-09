Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino Sells 3,000 Shares

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:SCCO traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.07. 25,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.06.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 496.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 101,852 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 635.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,415 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Southern Copper by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.