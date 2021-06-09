Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.88 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNCR. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.30.

NASDAQ:SNCR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.42. 2,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,221. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $28,646.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,419.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,588 shares of company stock worth $71,283. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

