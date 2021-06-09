Advisory Research Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up 1.4% of Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.05% of Cummins worth $20,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,351,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,020,000 after acquiring an additional 381,280 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,892,000 after acquiring an additional 260,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $258.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,365. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.61 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.83.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.