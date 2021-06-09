Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Sells 972,010 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,846,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 972,010 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies accounts for approximately 5.1% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $91,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $28.24. 16,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,467,610. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.10.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

