Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 0.5% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

