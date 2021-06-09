Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $18,551,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGN. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $589.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $584.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.24 and a twelve month high of $647.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

