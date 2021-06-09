Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 132 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,339,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,435,000 after buying an additional 29,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,362,000 after buying an additional 263,446 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $209.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $217.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

