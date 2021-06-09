Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases 2,398 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.7% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,196,904. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

