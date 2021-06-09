Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $4.87 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $9.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,492.30. 15,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,464. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,328.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,494.50. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,704,290 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

