Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor makes up about 2.1% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Tower Semiconductor worth $35,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,307. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

