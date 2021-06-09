Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Has $32.59 Million Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 471,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares during the quarter. Lakeland Financial accounts for about 2.0% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $32,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LKFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth about $170,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $215,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $251,952.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,582.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.41. 82 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,923. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.16. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. Research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

