Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 464 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.32. 2,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,901. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $180.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

