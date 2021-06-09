Disciplined Investments LLC Increases Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYG. Motco lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HYG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.47. 252,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,945,045. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.17. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.