Disciplined Investments LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,174,000 after acquiring an additional 964,421 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.15. The company had a trading volume of 52,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,303. The company has a market cap of $172.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $197.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Longbow Research raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

