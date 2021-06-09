Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.19.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $603.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,512,816. The company has a market cap of $581.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $181.70 and a one year high of $900.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $656.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.