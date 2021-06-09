GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.59

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and traded as low as $2.53. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 556,352 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLYC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $142.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

