Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Stock Price Down 4%

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) shares traded down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.47 and last traded at $15.51. 5,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 99,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

The firm has a market cap of $764.68 million and a P/E ratio of 21.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 40.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $8,198,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $56,531,623.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 126.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc provides products and services to the specialty insurance market in the United States. The company underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. It also offers workers' compensation; other liability insurance products, such as admitted general liability and construction defect products; accident and health; and other insurance products.

