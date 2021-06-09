ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.65

Shares of ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and traded as high as $5.05. ANA shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 3,791 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALNPY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ANA in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on ANA in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get ANA alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%.

About ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.