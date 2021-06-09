Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Calavo Growers stock traded down $5.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.35. 3,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,140. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.28 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.27. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,335 shares of company stock worth $425,820. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVGW shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.