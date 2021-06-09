Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Announce $2.04 EPS

Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to announce $2.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $79.10. 2,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,266. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 26.51%.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,804.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $631,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

