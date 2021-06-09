ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after buying an additional 1,681,290 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,803,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,480,000 after acquiring an additional 931,020 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,791,000 after purchasing an additional 290,287 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,248 shares of company stock worth $2,400,362. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $37.37. 81,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,824,896. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

