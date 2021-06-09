Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 317,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.70% of Kindred Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KIN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,590. The firm has a market cap of $301.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. Research analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KIN. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kindred Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $41,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at $719,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kindred Biosciences Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

