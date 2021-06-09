Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.98 Million in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,020,000.

Get Nebula Caravel Acquisition alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,563. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.11.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Nebula Caravel Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebula Caravel Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.