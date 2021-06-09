Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $17,414,387. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

