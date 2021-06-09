Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 4,519 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,606,000 after purchasing an additional 227,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,018,000 after purchasing an additional 71,386 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $236.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.51. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.