Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Issues Earnings Results

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. Monaker Group had a negative return on equity of 91.87% and a negative net margin of 5,992.37%.

MKGI opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.56. Monaker Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monaker Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Monaker Group worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

