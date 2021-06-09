River Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $252.76 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $147.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.69.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.35.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

