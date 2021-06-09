Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading 6.3% Higher

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.62 and last traded at $42.52. 10,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,830,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.01.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Agora by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Agora by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Agora by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Agora by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Agora by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

