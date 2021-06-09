Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Gap Down to $17.94

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.94, but opened at $17.51. Modine Manufacturing shares last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 1,071 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $906.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,509,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,963,000 after purchasing an additional 117,144 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 11.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,730,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 177,137 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.
About Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.
Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.