Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Gap Down to $17.94

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.94, but opened at $17.51. Modine Manufacturing shares last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 1,071 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $906.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,509,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,963,000 after purchasing an additional 117,144 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 11.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,730,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 177,137 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

