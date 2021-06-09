TurtleNetwork (TN) Market Cap Hits $2.78 Million

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $1,293.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001514 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

