EventChain (EVC) Price Tops $0.0279 on Major Exchanges

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a market capitalization of $873,259.38 and approximately $18,959.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00067183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004045 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.60 or 0.00913984 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,297.29 or 0.09060913 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00049102 BTC.

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

