Moonshot (MOONSHOT) Trading Down 10.7% This Week

Moonshot (CURRENCY:MOONSHOT) traded up 44.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Moonshot coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Moonshot has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Moonshot has a market capitalization of $3,306.64 and $107,336.00 worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00062221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00232676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.19 or 0.00213338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.62 or 0.01284145 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003025 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,145.82 or 0.99713676 BTC.

About Moonshot

Moonshot’s total supply is 629,124,973,940 coins and its circulating supply is 191,163,049,869 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot

