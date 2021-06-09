Ethereum Push Notification Service Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for about $2.10 or 0.00005782 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market capitalization of $9.58 million and $1.66 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00061630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.74 or 0.00227372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00208476 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.51 or 0.01251749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,201.77 or 0.99482127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,551,509 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

