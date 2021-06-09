Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Down to $22.40

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.40, but opened at $21.93. Braskem shares last traded at $22.42, with a volume of 3,063 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braskem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
Further Reading: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.