Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Down to $22.40

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.40, but opened at $21.93. Braskem shares last traded at $22.42, with a volume of 3,063 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braskem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

