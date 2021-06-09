Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Hits $16.16 on Major Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.94 million and $61,659.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for about $16.16 or 0.00045324 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00061774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.77 or 0.00229399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.83 or 0.00209912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.51 or 0.01258223 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,672.89 or 1.00073837 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 181,992 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

