ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.99 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $161.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.67.

NASDAQ SWAV traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,329. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $182.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -84.68 and a beta of 1.29.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,314,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $229,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,769 shares in the company, valued at $10,436,619.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,491 shares of company stock valued at $26,613,364. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

