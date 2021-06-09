Pirate Chain Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $5.19 or 0.00014555 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $946.91 million and $2.54 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.11 or 0.00373429 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00183448 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.00233818 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004268 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 182,511,663 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

