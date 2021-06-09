Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $1.52 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $1.52 or 0.00004268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and approximately $736.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.11 or 0.00373429 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00183448 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00014555 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.00233818 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

