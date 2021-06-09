MEET.ONE (MEETONE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13,416.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $2.47 million and $13,416.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 77.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00061774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.77 or 0.00229399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.83 or 0.00209912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.51 or 0.01258223 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,672.89 or 1.00073837 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

