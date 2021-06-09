Windham Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,772 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Windham Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,488,000 after purchasing an additional 68,943 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,154,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,881,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,294,000 after acquiring an additional 38,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,846.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 32,523 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $190.78. 5,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,094. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $114.19 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.95.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

