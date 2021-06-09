2,501 Shares in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Bought by Windham Capital Management LLC

Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,186,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 37,548 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,148,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,562,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 31,134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.71. 116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,350. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.49. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a one year low of $60.52 and a one year high of $83.55.

