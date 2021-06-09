Wells Financial Advisors INC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,530,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,406,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,705,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,466,000 after purchasing an additional 393,895 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,349,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 307,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 576.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 336,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares during the period.

Shares of IQLT stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $39.68. 4,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,186. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $39.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.42.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.