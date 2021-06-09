Wells Financial Advisors INC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,493 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000.

NYSEARCA SPSB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.33. 1,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,389. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $31.44.

