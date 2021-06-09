Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.39. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.73%.

BRKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.70. 661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,299,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after buying an additional 544,815 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 29,399 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 288.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

