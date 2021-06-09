RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.57. RE/MAX posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RE/MAX.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 3.52%. RE/MAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Compass Point downgraded RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.97. 306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,520. The company has a market capitalization of $649.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 180.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.